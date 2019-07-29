|
Belle Nelson (nee Reding) of Baltimore, MD, passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019 at the age of 98 years old. She is survived by her loving children Alynn (late Sylvan) Friedman, Nancy (Neil) Feldman, Robert Nelson and Michael Nelson. Also survived by ten grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her loving husband David Nelson, siblings Ben Reding, Morris Reding, Nathan Reding, Gershon Reding, Eva Reding, Sam Reding, Sarah Green, Henry Reding and Raymond Reding and her parents Aaron and Ida Reding.
Funeral services and interment were held at Har Sinai Cemetery - Garrison Forest Road, on Sunday, July 28, at 3 pm. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to of Maryland, 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093. In mourning at (Weinberg Manor South) 3617 Fords Lane #219, Baltimore, MD 21215, Immediately following interment through 9 pm.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 29, 2019