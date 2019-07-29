Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
3:00 PM
Har Sinai Cemetery
Garrison Forest Road
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Belle Nelson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Belle Nelson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Belle Nelson Notice
Belle Nelson (nee Reding) of Baltimore, MD, passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019 at the age of 98 years old. She is survived by her loving children Alynn (late Sylvan) Friedman, Nancy (Neil) Feldman, Robert Nelson and Michael Nelson. Also survived by ten grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her loving husband David Nelson, siblings Ben Reding, Morris Reding, Nathan Reding, Gershon Reding, Eva Reding, Sam Reding, Sarah Green, Henry Reding and Raymond Reding and her parents Aaron and Ida Reding.

Funeral services and interment were held at Har Sinai Cemetery - Garrison Forest Road, on Sunday, July 28, at 3 pm. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to of Maryland, 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093. In mourning at (Weinberg Manor South) 3617 Fords Lane #219, Baltimore, MD 21215, Immediately following interment through 9 pm.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Belle's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.