Belle Palmisano (nee Caplan), of Owings Mills, MD, passed away on August 28, 2019 at the age of 92. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 30 years, Charles Samuel Palmisano, daughter, Ruth Fishman, sister, Dorothy (Arthur) Bondy, sister-in-law, Lois Caplan, and parents, Joseph and Rebecca Caplan. Belle is survived by her beloved children, John (Paula) Palmisano, Sheri Lynn (Jerry) Chosak and Robert (Leslie) Palmisano, brother, Ivan Caplan, grandchildren, Samantha (Gregory) Shron, Anastasia (Robert) Jackson, Carolyn (Peter) Mendola, Diane (Richard) Weatherby, Rebecca "Rivka" (Chaim) Spitz, Steven Fishman, James Matthews and Christine Matthews, great-grandchildren, Miriam and Nate Shron, Ava and Nina Mendola, Rocky Jackson, Riley and Scarlett Weatherby, and Lily and Ella Matthews, and nieces and nephews, Jordan (Stacey) Caplan, Diana (Jeremy) Jolles, Nancy Bondy and Betty (Steven) Hertz.
Funeral services and interment will be held at Har Sinai Cemetery - Garrison Forest Road on Sunday, September 1, at 12:30 pm. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the COPD Foundation, 3300 Ponce De Leon Blvd, Miami, FL 33134
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 30, 2019