Belle W. Amdur (nee Weinstein) of Baltimore, MD passed away on May 12, 2020 at the age of 103. She is survived by her beloved daughter and son-in-law Eileen and Marshall Sapperstein and her adored grandchildren Laurie and Marc Howlett and Andrew Frank, and her cherished great grandson Ezra Howlett.



She was predeceased by her loving husband of 60 years Irvin Amdur, and her beloved siblings Adele and Ruby Fishkind, Gloria and Joe Weinstein, Phil and Sylvia Weinstein, Lou and Sara Weinstein, and her devoted parents Lillie and Abraham Weinstein. She is also survived by several generations of cherished nieces and nephews and her beloved sister-in-law Elaine Wallach.



Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Moses Montefiore Anshe Emunah Congregation, 7000 Rockland Hills Dr., Baltimore, MD 21209 or Weekend Backpacks for Homeless Kids, PO Box 21486, Baltimore, MD 21282.



