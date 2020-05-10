Ben Huddleston SMITH
On May 7, 2020, Rev. Ben Huddleston Smith, Jr., PhD, beloved husband of the late Lilly Simrill Smith, dear father of Katherine Tucker Smith, Ben H. Smith, III, Sarah Carrington Hutchinson and Lilly Preston Smith Richardson (Robert), dear grandfather of Ian, Connor, Joey, Simrill, Pem, Lilly, Ben and Lucy, devoted brother of Katherine Smith Tinker.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Please omit flowers. Memorials in his name may be made to Shrinemont, P.O. Box 10, Orkney Springs, Virginia 22845. www.shrinemont.com. Arrangements by the family owned Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.

Published in Baltimore Sun on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
