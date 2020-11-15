Ben Weinstein, of Baltimore, Maryland, formerly of Philadelphia, PA passed away peacefully in his sleep Friday, November 13th at the age of 98.



He is survived by his loving children, Jay (Janice) Weinstein, Barbara (Eddie) Steel and Mindy (Steve) Tevlowitz, his cherished grandchildren, Dara and Todd Weinstein, Jeremy (Meghan) Steel, Lauren (Dan) Blumenfeld, Jeffrey Tevlowitz and fiancé Lisa Caton, Danielle Tevlowitz and fiancé Jake Ellis and adoring great grandchild, Ellie Steel. He is also survived by his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Seymour and Bonita Lozinsky.



He was predeceased by his devoted wife, Pauline Lozinsky Weinstein, his sister, Claire Weinstein, his brother Irving Weinstein and his parents Gertrude and Joseph Weinstein. He cherished the times he shared with his children and grandchildren.



A virtual funeral will be held on Sunday, November 15th at 12:00. Interment is at Beth Jacob Cemetery on Westminster Pike. Contributions may be sent to Weinberg Park, 5833 Park Heights Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21215, in memory of Benjamin Weinstein, C/O Carol Jackson or Temple Beth Shalom of the East Valley, 3400 North Dobson Road, Chandler, AZ 85224, in memory of Benjamin Weinstein.



A virtual zoom Shiva to be determined.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store