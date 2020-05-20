Benadette Anna Adam died Saturday, May 16 at her home in Aberdeen. She was 74.
Born in Baltimore, MD she was the daughter of the late Francis and Celia (Borozzi) DeOrge.
A housewife, Mrs. Adam and her husband Wallace Adam would have celebrated their 48th wedding anniversary this July.
She is survived by her husband Wallace Adam and son, Jason V. Adam. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her son, Brian M. Adam in 1999.
A celebration of her life will take place at a later date. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.tarringcargo.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 20, 2020.