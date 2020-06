On June 15, 2020, BENCINE MARITA BLAKE, departed this life. She is survived by brothers; Benson J. Blake IV and Stephen M. Blake, sister; Sharon Y. Blake, special cousins; Jacqueline L. Blake, Sheena, Vanessa and Wanda Wood, and Daryl Tracey Joiner, and a host of other family and friends.On Tuesday, June 30th from 4-7pm, family will receive friends at St. Ambrose Roman Catholic Church, 4502 Park Heights Ave., Baltimore, MD 21215. A Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, July 1st at St. Ambrose Roman Catholic Church at 11:00am. Internment will follow at Mt.Olivet Catholic Cemetery, 1300 Bladensburg Rd., NE, Washington, D.C.20002.We invite you to sign the guest book at www.wyliefh.com or for inquiries www.SaintAmbrose.com