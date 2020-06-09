Benesch ("Ben") Gartner, of Baltimore, MD, passed away on June 8, 2020 at the age of 98 ½. He is survived by his loving children, Howard (Diane) Gartner and Randy (Judy) Gartner, his grandchildren, Beth Gartner, Todd (finacee' Michelle Larkins) Gartner, Carrie (Nathan) Pinsker, and Amy Gartner, great granddaughter, Felicity Pinsker, and newborn great grandson, Max Pinsker, along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.



He is predeceased by his beloved wife of 74 years, Florence, parents, Ida Gartner and Harry Gartner, and 7 siblings, Rose Gartner, Rae (Isser) Price, Isadore (Rose) Gartner, Gloria (Ben) Cohen, Esther Fishler, Sam (Clara) Gartner, and Jack (Frieda) Gartner.



Special thanks to his devoted caregivers, Patricia Chambers, Rhonda Dredden, Sharron Andrews, Tiffany Palmer, and Tonya Wall.



Ben was a part of "The Greatest Generation". He was actually born on Veterans Day, 1921, and went on to serve in WWII. As an Army sergeant, specially trained as a radio repair technician, he was stationed in The Philippines and neighboring islands. After discharge from the Army, he spent most of his civilian career as a supervisor for several regional and national trucking companies.



He was an active Master Mason and proud member of Amicable St. Johns Lodge #25 for 67 years. Ben also belonged to Yetz Grotto and Jewish War Veterans, and was a long-time member of B'nai Jacob Shaarei Zion Congregation. For many years he was a dedicated volunteer driver for the JCS' Mitzvah Mobility.



Ben loved sports, particularly ice hockey, having been a "stick boy" for the old Baltimore Orioles minor league ice hockey team that played at Carlin's Park, while in high school.



He loved going to sports events with his sons and grandchildren. He was the consummate kibitzer and enjoyed his weekly poker games, but nothing was better than road trips to the Atlantic City casinos with his beloved Florence.



Most of all, he valued time with family, whether it was trips to Florida to visit siblings who had relocated there, holidays, or attending little league games, plays and recitals involving his grandchildren. He was always there for his family, taking pleasure giving to them, never feeling that he needed anything for himself.



Ben was warm and caring, with a great sense of humor, whose smile and sparkling eyes said it all, exemplified in recent years by the great relationship he had with all levels of staff at the North Oaks community where he lived. He was a great family man and loyal friend and will be missed by all.



Interment services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to, Moses Montefiore Anshe Emunah, 7000 Rockland Hills Drive, Baltimore, MD 21209, Beth Israel Congregation, 3706 Crondall Lane, Owings Mills, MD 21117, Bnai Jacob Shaarei Zion, 6602 Park Heights Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21215. Please join the family for a zoom funeral service, Tuesday, June 9 th at 1:30 pm and a shiva minyan that evening 7 pm. Refer to the



Levinson website for details.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store