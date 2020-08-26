On August 25, 2020 BENJAMIN A. PETRILLI; beloved husband of 59 years to Ida A. Petrilli (nee Barrett); loving father of Benjamin J. Petrilli, Lisa M. Petrilli and Julia T. Arndt; cherished Poppy of Matthew, Joseph, Justin, Thomas and Michael.
The family will receive friends in the LEMMON FUNERAL HOME OF DULANEY VALLEY INC., 10 W. Padonia Road (at York Road), Timonium, MD 21093 on Thursday, 4-7pm. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Joseph Church, 100 Church Lane, Cockeysville, MD 21030 on Friday, August 28 at 1pm. Entombment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Ben's name Helping Up Mission, 1029 E. Baltmore St., Baltimore, MD 21202 or visit www.helpingupmission.org
and/or Pregnancy Center North, 6805 York Road, Baltimore, MD 21212 or visit www.pcnorth.org
. A guest book is available at