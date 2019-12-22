|
On December 16, 2019 Benjamin Bridgers Davis beloved son of Robert C. Davis and Nina Scutt Davis; devoted brother of Jennifer M. Davis; loving fiancee of Veronica Rider; devoted nephew of Stephen Davis, Jeffrey Davis and Ronald Scutt.
Ben's family will receive friends at the family-owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. 1050 York Road (at beltway exit 26) on Friday, January 3 from 5 to 7 PM when a memorial service will begin. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Animal Rescue, Inc., New Freedom, PA (www.animalrescueinc.org) or The Living Legacy Foundation of MD, ATTN: Ann Bromery, 1730 Twin Spring Road, Suite 200, Baltimore, MD 21227.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 22, 2019