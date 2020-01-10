Home

Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
Service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
12:00 PM
Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
View Map
Service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
7:00 PM
19 Velvet Valley Court
Owings Mills, MD
View Map
Visitation
Following Services
19 Velvet Valley Court (following interment)
Owings Mills, MD
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Beth Tfiloh Cemetery
5800 Windsor Mill Road
View Map
Benjamin Blum passed away on January 8, 2020 at the age of 90. He is survived by his children, David (Mandy) Blum and Samuel Blum, siblings, Priscilla Silverberg and Ken Blum, Sr., granddaughter, Barbara Jewel, and his sweetheart of 44 years, Marv Briggs. Benjamin was predeceased by his wife, Barbara Blum (nee Hymann), brother, Eugene Blum, and parents, Josephine and Arthur Blum.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Friday, January 10, at 12 pm. Interment Beth Tfiloh Cemetery - 5800 Windsor Mill Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Jewish Community Services, 5750 Park Heights Ave., Baltimore, MD 21215. In mourning at 19 Velvet Valley Court, Owings Mills, MD 21117, Friday following interment and Sunday with an evening service at 7pm.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 10, 2020
