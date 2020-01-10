|
|
Benjamin Blum passed away on January 8, 2020 at the age of 90. He is survived by his children, David (Mandy) Blum and Samuel Blum, siblings, Priscilla Silverberg and Ken Blum, Sr., granddaughter, Barbara Jewel, and his sweetheart of 44 years, Marv Briggs. Benjamin was predeceased by his wife, Barbara Blum (nee Hymann), brother, Eugene Blum, and parents, Josephine and Arthur Blum.
Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Friday, January 10, at 12 pm. Interment Beth Tfiloh Cemetery - 5800 Windsor Mill Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Jewish Community Services, 5750 Park Heights Ave., Baltimore, MD 21215. In mourning at 19 Velvet Valley Court, Owings Mills, MD 21117, Friday following interment and Sunday with an evening service at 7pm.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 10, 2020