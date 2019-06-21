Services Visitation 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM McComas Funeral Home at Swan Harbor Farm Celebration of Life 3:00 PM McComas Funeral Home at Swan Harbor Farm Resources More Obituaries for Benjamin King Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Benjamin Franklin King

Notice Condolences Flowers Benjamin King, age 79, of Forest Hill, MD passed away peacefully on June 18, 2019 at Harford Memorial Hospital in Havre de Grace, MD. Born in Uniontown, PA, he was the son of the late Homer F. and Gladys B. King and husband of Mary Ann (Sniezek) King. A small-town boy, after two years at UPENN, Ben left the big city and graduated from Waynesburg college with a Bachelor's of Science in Mathematics. He was a Branch Chief at Aberdeen Proving Ground under AMSAA, for 37 years. Ben held a variety of leadership positions in AMSAA focused on Special Weapons Effects Programs, Logistics and Reliability. He demonstrated leadership at the Branch and Division levels within AMSAA managing 30-80 employees and mentored many young employees in developing Operations Research Capabilities. Mr. King enhanced his analytic capabilities through graduate level courses at the University of Delaware. Mr. King retired from AMSAA in 2000 as the Branch Chief of the War Reserve Branch, Logistics Analysis Division. In this position he managed the analysis of Army War Reserves Requirements and a Worldwide Sample Data Collection Program on Army Equipment Failures. In this position he traveled to Army training exercises in support of units at the National Training Center, Germany and Korea. After retiring from AMSAA, he worked for Northrop Grumman supporting defense programs. He finished his career on a special project supporting IED defeat programs. Mr. King received many awards and recognitions during his career and was awarded the Order of St. Barbara for his significant contributions to the Army Field Artillery Corps.



In addition to being a devoted husband, father and grandfather, he was a great friend. He enjoyed fishing, including traveling to Canada to fish and teaching his grandkids to fish. After retirement he built a cedar fishing boat, which took him 2 years to complete. Ben loved music and was blessed with a beautiful singing voice that he shared freely. He was a fan of the Orioles and Steelers, had a passion for reading, and being outdoors. Ben lived his life according to a simple guiding principle: God, Family, Country.



In addition to his wife, Mr. King is survived by two sons, Tyler (Angela) Benjamin King, Jared (Kristyn) Wallas King; daughter, Holly (Nathan) King Swartz; grandchildren, Benjamin, Catherine, Oliver, and Vivienne King, and Abby and Grant Swartz; brother, J. William King; sister, Dorothy Ann Esparza; and many nieces, nephews, and other family.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Homer F., Samuel, and Robert L. King; and sister, Mary Lou Kargl.



Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home at Swan Harbor Farm on Sunday, June 23, 2019 from 2-3 pm with a Celebration of Ben's Life to follow at 3.



Those who desire may send contributions In Memory of Benjamin King to The Kaufman Cancer Center, c/o Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation, 520 Upper Chesapeake Drive, Suite 405, Bel Air, MD, 21014 or , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS, 66675. Attn: Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point, Tampa, FL 33607



Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com. Published in Baltimore Sun on June 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Notices