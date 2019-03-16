|
On March 13, 2019, Benjamin Andrew Gregorek, an Air Force veteran born on February 4, 1965; beloved son of the late Joseph M. and Irene Gregorek (nee Malanowski); loving brother to Mary Khoury (Edward), Irene Ryan (the late James), Angela Karsos (Peter), Bernadette F. Gregorek, RSM, and the late Michaelene Carter and Joseph W. Gregorek. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Ben was a very insightful, loving man who loved to paint and connect with all people.Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Rd. (beltway exit 26), on Monday, from 5 to 7 PM, where a Wake Service will be held at 6 PM. Mr. Gregorek will lie-in-state at Stella Maris Chapel, on Tuesday, from 9:30 to 10 AM at which time a Funeral Mass will be held. Interment Holy Rosary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to Sheppard Pratt Mosaic Community Services at https://www.sheppardpratt.org/donate. www.RuckFuneralHomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019