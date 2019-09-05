|
|
Benjamin Marks, of Baltimore, MD passed away on September 3, 2019 at the age of 92. He is survived by his beloved daughters, Robin Donohue and Sandy (Gary) Burnett, and grandchildren, Griffin Donohue, Marisa Burnett, and Lindsey Burnett. He was predeceased by his parents, Jacob and Bessie Marks, and siblings, Isaac Marks, Samuel Marks, Sol Marks, Ted Marks, and Esther Reisberg.
Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Friday, September 6, at 1 pm. Interment United Hebrew Cemetery - 3901 Washington Blvd. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to of Maryland, 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 5, 2019