Benjamin Ignatius Meli, 78, of Lutz, Florida passed away on May 11, 2019. Born in Baltimore, Maryland, he was the son of the late Benjamin and Mary Meli. Ben moved to Florida after retiring from General Motors. He enjoyed karaoke, dancing, and playing the guitar.He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Benjamin and Teresa Meli of Baltimore, MD; his daughter and son-in-law, Susan and Joe Dransfeld of Huntington, WV; his grandchildren, Brittany Meli and fiancé Colin McKee, Josef Dransfeld, John Dransfeld, Benjamin Meli, and Theodore Meli; a sister, Josephine Watson of Largo, FL; a brother Louis Meli of Hampstead, MD; as well as extended family and friends.A service will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019, 1:00 pm, at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens, Mausoleum Chapel, 200 East Padonia Road, Timonium, MD.Memorial donations may be made in his name to the , .
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 20, 2019