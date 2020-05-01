Benjamin J. Hoopes
Benjamin J. Hoopes, age 36, of Bel Air, Maryland passed away on April 28, 2020 at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air, Maryland. Born in Towson, Maryland, he was the son of Herbert Hans and Alice Ann (Ford) Hoopes. He attended Bel Air Senior High School and graduated with honors from West Nottingham Academy in 2003. He also attended Harford Community College and Capital College. He participated in Tae Kwon Do and attained his blue belt. Benjamin was self-taught in computer languages and programming.

In addition to his parents, Benjamin is survived by his two sisters, Emily Hoopes and Kellie Stanley; and nephews, Logan and Lucas Stanley.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a memorial contribution to the church of your choice.

A celebration of life service will be held for immediate family. A funeral mass will take place at a later date.

Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.


Published in Baltimore Sun on May 1, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
