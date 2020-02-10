|
Benjamin J. Rome, of Baltimore, MD, passed away on February 9, 2020, at the age of 77. He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Helene Rome (nee Varsov), children Fran-allyson (Sean) Sexton and Todd Rome, and grandchildren Alec Sexton and Nathan Rome. He was predeceased by his in-laws Albert and Naomi Varsov.
Benjamin grew up in Pimlico and attended City College, then the University of Baltimore. He also served bravely in the United States Air Force. Through a mutual friend and their shared interest in bowling, Benjamin met Helene Varsov in 1959, and the two were wed in 1966. They made a home in Baltimore where Benjamin worked for almost 30 years as the manager of the Accounting Department at the University of Maryland. He loved to play tennis when younger, enjoyed fishing, going to Ocean City for family vacations, playing cards with his buddies, and going out to dinner with friends. But most of all, Benjamin loved spending time with his family.
Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Wednesday, February 12, at 1 pm. Interment United Hebrew Cemetery - 3901 Washington Blvd. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38015 and/or , 100 Painters Mill Road, Suite 800, Owings Mills, MD 21117. In mourning at 4650 Allcott Way, Unit 201, Owings Mills, MD 21117.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 10, 2020