Benjamin Michaelson, Jr. on 07 July 2019. Attorney and avid sailor. Husband/companion of Joan Clarke; father of Benj. "Sandy" Michaelson III & Robt. W. Michaelson. Also survived by 5 grandchildren, Sabrina, Andrew, Annalise, Lukas, and Stephanie, 4 great grandchildren, & a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Memorial Service at Severna Park United Methodist Church, 731 Benfield Rd., Severna Park, MD 21146 at 10am, 27 July 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mr. Michaelson's name to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation.
Published in Baltimore Sun from July 17 to July 21, 2019