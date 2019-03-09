|
On March 8, 2019, Benjamin F. Poscover, beloved husband of Ruth Ann Poscover (nee Romino); devoted father of George, Benjamin and Mary R. Poscover; loving grandfather of Fredericka Poscover; dear brother of Mary C. Athanson.Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Rd. (beltway exit 26), on Wednesday, March 13th, from 4 to 7 pm. Services private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in his name to the at donate3.cancer.org. www.RuckFuneralHomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019