Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
6416 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
410-795-1400
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
6416 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
6416 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
Benjamin R. WALLACE Jr. Notice
On December 8, 2019, Benjamin Ross Wallace, Jr., beloved son of Charlene Paden Wallace and the late Benjamin R. Wallace, Sr.; loving father of Benjamin C. Wallace and loving brother of Anthony R. Wallace, Charles S. Wallace and Deborah Wallace Platt.

The family will receive friends from 9 to 10am on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Road, Sykesville where a funeral service will follow at 10am. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to American Friends Service Committee Development, 1501 Cherry Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102 or at www.AFSC.org
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 11, 2019
