Benjamin Westwood Smith Sr.

Benjamin Westwood Smith Sr. Notice
Benjamin Westwood Smith Sr., age 85, of Bel Air, Maryland passed away on April 20, 2020 at Forest Hill Health & Rehabilitation Center, Forest Hill, Maryland. Born in Baltimore, Maryland, he was the son of Benjamin Westwood and Mae Cullum Smith. He enjoyed gardening with his brother and spending time with his family. He especially loved all the special moments that he got to share with his great grandchildren.

Benjamin is survived by his daughter, Donna Lay of Bel Air; two sons, Benjamin Smith, Jr. and Michael Smith; 10 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; and brother, John Smith.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by son, David Smith; sister, Edith Struhs; and brother, Cecil Smith.

A private service will be held for family and invited guests.

Contributions may be made to or any local Food Bank, if desired.

Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 24, 2020
