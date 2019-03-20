|
|
On March 16, 2019, Bennett L. Callow, beloved husband of Carolyn L. (Schmidt) Callow, loving father of Beth M. Callow, Lisa A. Wright and her partner Paul Zajac, Christopher B. Callow and his wife Tracy and Kathryn J. Davis and her husband Demetrius, cherished grandfather of 6.Services and Interment Private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Mr. Callow's name may be directed to the Howard County Conservancy www.hcconservancy.org or the Dolphin Research Center www.dolphins.org. Condolences may be left for the family at www.slackfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 20 to Mar. 24, 2019