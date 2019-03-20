Home

Slack Funeral Home
3871 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21041
410-465-4400
Bennett L. Callow Notice
On March 16, 2019, Bennett L. Callow, beloved husband of Carolyn L. (Schmidt) Callow, loving father of Beth M. Callow, Lisa A. Wright and her partner Paul Zajac, Christopher B. Callow and his wife Tracy and Kathryn J. Davis and her husband Demetrius, cherished grandfather of 6.Services and Interment Private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Mr. Callow's name may be directed to the Howard County Conservancy www.hcconservancy.org or the Dolphin Research Center www.dolphins.org. Condolences may be left for the family at www.slackfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 20 to Mar. 24, 2019
