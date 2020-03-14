Home

Benson Gelin

On March 13, 2020, Benson Gelin, of Baltimore, MD, passed away at the age of 77. He is survived by his wife, Ruth Gelin (nee Guttesman); children, Robin (Nick) Wallace and Sean Love; grandchildren, Ally Wallace, Amanda Wallace, Morgan Love, and Maddie Love. He is predeceased by his parents, Jean and Jack Gelin.

Private funeral services and interment will be held at Oheb Shalom Memorial Park - Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Baltimore Humane Society, 1601 Nicodemus Road, Reisterstown, MD 21136. In mourning at 12109 Statewood Road, Reisterstown, MD 21136, beginning Sunday at 3:30 pm.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2020
