On February 19,2020 Samuel Franklin Bentley passed from this life into eternity. He was a beloved husband of Ramona Bentley, devoted father of Jessica Bentley and her husband Thomas Pawlikowski, Matthew Bentley and his wife Lauren, Kevin Bentley and Richard Bentley, loving grandfather of Evie Bentley.
The family will receive friends at the Connelly Funeral Home of Dundalk, 7110 Sollers Point Rd. on Friday from 2-4 & 6-8 pm. A funeral service for Samuel will be held on Saturday 10 am at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Oak Lawn Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 20, 2020