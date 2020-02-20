Home

Connelly Funeral Home of Dundalk - Dundalk
7110 Sollers Point Rd.
Dundalk, MD 21222
410-285-2900
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
Bentley Samuel Franklin

Bentley Samuel Franklin Notice
On February 19,2020 Samuel Franklin Bentley passed from this life into eternity. He was a beloved husband of Ramona Bentley, devoted father of Jessica Bentley and her husband Thomas Pawlikowski, Matthew Bentley and his wife Lauren, Kevin Bentley and Richard Bentley, loving grandfather of Evie Bentley.

The family will receive friends at the Connelly Funeral Home of Dundalk, 7110 Sollers Point Rd. on Friday from 2-4 & 6-8 pm. A funeral service for Samuel will be held on Saturday 10 am at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Oak Lawn Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 20, 2020
