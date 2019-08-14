|
|
Bernadette E. Bernhardt, age 85, of Abingdon, MD passed away on August 11, 2019 at Senator Bob Hooper House in Forest Hill, MD. Born in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of Christopher W. and Marie K. (Meyers) Napfel, stepdaughter of Mary H. Reinhardt Napfel and wife of the late James E. Bernhardt Jr. Married for more than 50 years, she was a loving wife, mother and grandmother--She loved her family dearly. She was a self-taught seamstress, a talent she shared with her daughters. She also loved to crochet and enjoyed listening to music. She volunteered for many years at the Edgewood Area Post Thrift Shop.
Bernadette is survived by daughters, Karen (Skip) Crank and Carol (Fred) Mongan; son, James (Bernice) Bernhardt, III; sisters, Barbara (William) Priet and Mary (Robert) Walter; brother, Christopher (Phyllis) Napfel, Jr.; sister in law, Mary Jane Reinhardt; 11 Grandchildren and many great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Diane B. Stevens and brothers, Gilbert (Anna) Napfel and Leroy Reinhardt.
Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, MD on Thursday, August 15, 2019, from 2-4 & 7-9 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019, at 10:00 am at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Abingdon, MD. Interment will take place in Bel Air Memorial Gardens.
Those who desire may contribute to the Alzheimer's Disease Association, 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD, 21093.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 14, 2019