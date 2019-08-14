Home

POWERED BY

Services
McComas Funeral Home
1317 Cokesbury Road
Abingdon, MD 21009
410-676-4600
Service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
McComas Funeral Home
1317 Cokesbury Road
Abingdon, MD 21009
View Map
Service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
McComas Funeral Home
1317 Cokesbury Road
Abingdon, MD 21009
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church
Abingdon, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernadette Bernhardt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernadette E. Bernhardt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bernadette E. Bernhardt Notice
Bernadette E. Bernhardt, age 85, of Abingdon, MD passed away on August 11, 2019 at Senator Bob Hooper House in Forest Hill, MD. Born in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of Christopher W. and Marie K. (Meyers) Napfel, stepdaughter of Mary H. Reinhardt Napfel and wife of the late James E. Bernhardt Jr. Married for more than 50 years, she was a loving wife, mother and grandmother--She loved her family dearly. She was a self-taught seamstress, a talent she shared with her daughters. She also loved to crochet and enjoyed listening to music. She volunteered for many years at the Edgewood Area Post Thrift Shop.

Bernadette is survived by daughters, Karen (Skip) Crank and Carol (Fred) Mongan; son, James (Bernice) Bernhardt, III; sisters, Barbara (William) Priet and Mary (Robert) Walter; brother, Christopher (Phyllis) Napfel, Jr.; sister in law, Mary Jane Reinhardt; 11 Grandchildren and many great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Diane B. Stevens and brothers, Gilbert (Anna) Napfel and Leroy Reinhardt.

Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, MD on Thursday, August 15, 2019, from 2-4 & 7-9 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019, at 10:00 am at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Abingdon, MD. Interment will take place in Bel Air Memorial Gardens.

Those who desire may contribute to the Alzheimer's Disease Association, 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD, 21093.

Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bernadette's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now