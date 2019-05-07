|
On May 4, 2019, Bernadette Silke Hoffman, originally from Ballygar, Ireland, passed away. Known for running Hoffman's Farm in Catonsville with her beloved husband John Hoffman (deceased 2014). Preceded in death by her daughters Kathleen, Anita and Elaine. Survived by daughters Bernadette Hoffman-Wild and Julie Webb, five grandchildren, and one great-grand daughter. Family and friends may call at St. Benedict's Catholic Church, Saturday, for a visitation 9:30 - 11am. Mass 11am. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: St. Benedict's Catholic Church 2612 Wilkens Ave Baltimore, MD 21223. For further information and/or to post condolences, please visit, www.candlelightfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 7 to May 8, 2019