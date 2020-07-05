1/
Bernadette J. Bergin
1940 - 2020
On June 28, 2020, Bernadette J. Bergin (née Rupinski) beloved wife of the late Daniel J. Bergin passed away. She was born on April 30, 1940 in Baltimore, MD to Andrew and Katherine Rupinski. She is survived by her nieces & nephews: Daniel Rupinski, Douglas (Mary) Rupinski, Denise (Jeffrey) Kruth, Kevin (Stephanie) Barton, Joseph (Jennifer) Bergin & Kerrigan Bergin, Colleen (Douglas) Green, Patrick (Cindy) Bergin & Kathryn (David) Flores. Predeceased by her loving brother Daniel Rupinski and sister Delores Barton. Also survived by loving sister-in-law, Beverly Rupinski & brothers-In-law Adrian (Mary Ellen) and Kevin Bergin.

Due to COVID-19 Pandemic, there will be no funeral home or Church service. Graveside services were held on Thursday, July 2, at Holy Rosary Cemetery. Donations may be made to Our Daily Bread, c/o Catholic Charities, 320 Cathedral St., Baltimore, MD 21201.

Arrangements by Leonard J. Ruck www.RuckFuneralHomes.com

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Graveside service
Holy Rosary Cemetery
