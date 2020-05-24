On May 17, 2020, Bernadette M. Rossmark, 86, of Bel Air, beloved wife of the late Henry L. Rossmark, Sr.; devoted daughter of the late Stephen & Florence Sikorski; cherished mother of Carol Balsamo, Kurt Rossmark and the late Henry Rossmark, Jr. and Eric Rossmark; dear sister of Stephen Sikorski & his wife Geraldine and Walter Sikorski & his late wife Patsy. Also survived by 4 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and 1 great, great granddaughter.



