Bernadette Marie Aquavella, age 69, of Forest Hill, Maryland passed away on July 29, 2020 at her home. Born in Brooklyn, New York, she was the daughter of John F. and Bernadine (Szmytkowski) Docherty and wife of Charles M. Aquavella. She graduated with her master's degree in Psychiatric Nursing from Hunter College in NY. She worked at Greenwich House for 15 years as the director of the drug rehab clinic, and at Harford Memorial Hospital as a Behavioral Counselor. She was married on June 22, 1974 to her loving husband and enjoyed crafting, shopping and being a devoted mom. In addition to her husband, Bernadette is survived by her son, Michael C. Aquavella; daughter, Heather M. Aquavella and her finance' Tim; brother, John Docherty; and nieces, Jennifer and Christine. Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Celebration of Life Center, Jarrettsville, Maryland on Monday, August 3, 2020 from 4-8 pm. Services will be held on Tuesday, August 4, at McComas Celebration of Life Center at 10 am. Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com
.