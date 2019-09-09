Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21043
410-465-2848
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Saint Matthew's Catholic Church
Baltimore, MD
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Matthew's Catholic Church
Interment
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
11:30 AM
Chester Cemetery
810 High St
Chestertown, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernadette Stenger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernadette Mary (Twist) Stenger


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bernadette Mary (Twist) Stenger Notice
On September 5, 2019, Bernadette Mary Stenger (nee Twist), beloved wife of the late Richard T. Stenger; devoted mother of Kathy Sprague (Jeff), Mark Stenger, Meg Shellem, Mike Stenger (the late Pat); loving grandmother of Laura Goggin (Joey), Sarah Doherty (Kevin), and Mary Sprague; adoring great-grandmother of Grayson and Lucy Goggin. Dear sister of the late Gerald Twist.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit Saint Matthew's Catholic Church Baltimore, on Wednesday 10:30 am - 11:00 am. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said at 11:00 am following the viewing. Interment will follow on Thursday at 11:30 am in Chester Cemetery 810 High St Chestertown, Maryland 21620. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to GBMC spiritual support, Towson MD. Online condolences may be made at www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bernadette's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now