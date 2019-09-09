|
On September 5, 2019, Bernadette Mary Stenger (nee Twist), beloved wife of the late Richard T. Stenger; devoted mother of Kathy Sprague (Jeff), Mark Stenger, Meg Shellem, Mike Stenger (the late Pat); loving grandmother of Laura Goggin (Joey), Sarah Doherty (Kevin), and Mary Sprague; adoring great-grandmother of Grayson and Lucy Goggin. Dear sister of the late Gerald Twist.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit Saint Matthew's Catholic Church Baltimore, on Wednesday 10:30 am - 11:00 am. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said at 11:00 am following the viewing. Interment will follow on Thursday at 11:30 am in Chester Cemetery 810 High St Chestertown, Maryland 21620. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to GBMC spiritual support, Towson MD. Online condolences may be made at www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 9, 2019