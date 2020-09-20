1/1
Bernadette Stem
Bernadette Lisa Stem died unexpectedly 9/10/20, at the Largo Medical Center in Clearwater FL at the age of 74. A loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was proceeded in death by her husband Thomas Stem Sr., mother, father and two siblings. Lisa is survived by two sons, Eric Frederick and Denny DeMarcy and a brother, Rudy Pirone. Lisa's free spirit impacted everyone she met. She will be missed and forever in our hearts. Funeral service is to be determined at the Baltimore National Cemetery.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 20, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Veterans Funeral Care
830 N Belcher Rd
Clearwater, FL 33765
(727) 524-9202
