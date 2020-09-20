Bernadette Stem

Bernadette Lisa Stem died unexpectedly 9/10/20, at the Largo Medical Center in Clearwater FL at the age of 74. A loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was proceeded in death by her husband Thomas Stem Sr., mother, father and two siblings. Lisa is survived by two sons, Eric Frederick and Denny DeMarcy and a brother, Rudy Pirone. Lisa's free spirit impacted everyone she met. She will be missed and forever in our hearts. Funeral service is to be determined at the Baltimore National Cemetery.



