Suddenly on May 15, 2020, Sister Bernadette "BERN" Mary Walsh SSND, beloved member of the School Sisters of Notre Dame; dear daughter of the late Maria Concetta (nee Lecesse) and Edward Lawrence Walsh; dear sister of Mary Ann Walsh of Scottsdale, AZ,A Memorial Mass to celebrate the life of Sister Bern will be held at a later date. Contributions in memory of Sister Bernadette may be made to the School sisters of Notre Dame 6401 N. Charles St. Baltimore, MD 21212. Arrangements by the family-owned MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME INC.