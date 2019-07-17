|
On July 15, 2019 Bernadette M. Weiman (nee Gollery). Beloved wife of the late Frank Weiman Sr. Beloved mother of Fran Whaley, Gina Wade, Frank and Brian Weiman. Also Blessed with 9 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, and 1 great great-grandchild. Visit Gonce Funeral Service P. A. 169 Rivera Drive. on Thursday 4 till 8 PM. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11:30 AM in St. Jane Frances Church. Interment in Moreland Memorial Park. visit goncefuneralservice.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 17, 2019