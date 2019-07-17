Home

Gonce Funeral Service Pa
4001 Ritchie Highway
Brooklyn, MD 21225
410-789-1800
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Jane Frances Church
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gonce Funeral Service P. A.
169 Rivera Drive
Bernadette Weiman Notice
On July 15, 2019 Bernadette M. Weiman (nee Gollery). Beloved wife of the late Frank Weiman Sr. Beloved mother of Fran Whaley, Gina Wade, Frank and Brian Weiman. Also Blessed with 9 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, and 1 great great-grandchild. Visit Gonce Funeral Service P. A. 169 Rivera Drive. on Thursday 4 till 8 PM. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11:30 AM in St. Jane Frances Church. Interment in Moreland Memorial Park. visit goncefuneralservice.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 17, 2019
