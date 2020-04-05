|
Bernadine Agusta Green (nee Woodall), age 97, passed away on March 27, 2020. She was born in South Baltimore where she lived many years, and late moved to Riviera Beach in Anne Arundel County. She enjoyed cheering on the Baltimore Orioles, playing Bingo, but most of all, she loved being with her family.
Bernadine was predeceased by her beloved husband, Wesley Green, her loving daughter, Sheila, and her dear siblings, Ethel Bosley, Margaret Clayton, John Woodall, Walter Woodall, and Martin Woodall.
She will be missed by many nieces and nephews.
To offer condolences to the Green family, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 5, 2020