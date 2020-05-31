Or Copy this URL to Share

Bober: On May 25, 2020, Bernadine C., (nee Bender), beloved wife of the late Frank W. Bober; devoted mother of Karen Sayler and husband Chuck, Chris Bober and wife Donna; loving grandmother of Nicholas, Rachel and Christina; dear great-grandmother of Matthew, Caroline and Jacob.



Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Itineris Baltimore, 2050 Rockrose Ave., Balto., MD, 21211



