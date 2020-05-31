Bernadine Bober
Bober: On May 25, 2020, Bernadine C., (nee Bender), beloved wife of the late Frank W. Bober; devoted mother of Karen Sayler and husband Chuck, Chris Bober and wife Donna; loving grandmother of Nicholas, Rachel and Christina; dear great-grandmother of Matthew, Caroline and Jacob.

Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Itineris Baltimore, 2050 Rockrose Ave., Balto., MD, 21211

Published in Baltimore Sun on May 31, 2020.
