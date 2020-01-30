|
Suddenly, on January 28, 2020, Bernadine Catherine Handley (nee Voss); beloved wife of the late John F. Handley. Jr.; devoted mother of Catherine Beverage and her husband Roy, John Patrick Handley and his wife Diane, Joseph Handley and his wife Eileen, J. Daniel Handley and his wife Laura, and J. Frank Handley III and his wife Nancy; loving grandmother of Jacob, Stephen, Susan, Kaitlin, David, Jeff, Gina, Grant, Kristin, Frankie, Trent and Sara; sister of Nancy Joyce; also survived by five great-grandchildren.
Visiting at the Lassahn Funeral Home, Inc., 7401 Belair Road (Overlea) on Friday 2-4 and 7-9 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Michael the Archangel Church on Saturday at 10 am. Interment Parkwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a or the American Red Cross, 4700 Mount Hope Drive, Baltimore, MD 21215.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 30, 2020