Christ Church Rock Spring
2100Rock SpringRoad
Forest Hill, MD 21050
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ Church
2100 Rock Spring Road
Forest Hill, MD
Bernard Amtmann


1946 - 2019
Bernard Amtmann Notice
On October 13, 2019, Bernard J. Amtmann, Sr., passed away after a long illness. He was the beloved husband of Leslie J. Amtmann (nee Jones), and loving father of Bernard J. (B.J.) Amtmann, Jr. and Caroline C. Amtmann.



In addition to his wife and children, he is survived by his daughter-in-law, Annie DeCosta Amtmann; grandchildren, Knox and Marley Amtmann; his sisters, Eileen Kropkowski (Joe) and Kathleen Kuehl; a niece and nephews.



A memorial service will be held on November 15 at 11 a.m. at Christ Church, 2100 Rock Spring Road, Forest Hill. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or online at www.act.alz.org or to Christ Church, "Warm Hearts Cool Worship," P.O. Box 215, Forest Hill, MD 21050.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 10, 2019
