|
|
On October 13, 2019, Bernard J. Amtmann, Sr., passed away after a long illness. He was the beloved husband of Leslie J. Amtmann (nee Jones), and loving father of Bernard J. (B.J.) Amtmann, Jr. and Caroline C. Amtmann.
In addition to his wife and children, he is survived by his daughter-in-law, Annie DeCosta Amtmann; grandchildren, Knox and Marley Amtmann; his sisters, Eileen Kropkowski (Joe) and Kathleen Kuehl; a niece and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on November 15 at 11 a.m. at Christ Church, 2100 Rock Spring Road, Forest Hill. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or online at www.act.alz.org or to Christ Church, "Warm Hearts Cool Worship," P.O. Box 215, Forest Hill, MD 21050.
To send flowers to Bernard's family, please visit our floral section.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 10, 2019