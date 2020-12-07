1/1
Bernard Bennett
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bernard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bernard Bennett, of Columbia, MD, passed away on Saturday, December 5th, 2020 at the age of 88. He is survived by his daughters Amy Bennett (Martin Gould) and Laurie Bennett. He was predeceased by his wives Toby Bennett (née Mintzer) and Arleen Bennett (née Skaist), and by his parents Bessie and Frank Bennett.

Bernie acquired a love of travel while doing a tour of duty in Korea. After returning home, he earned a degree in civil engineering that took him to jobs around the globe, including to Vietnam, Iran, and Nigeria, where he lived with his family and developed a lifelong love of African folk art. Many of his favorite memories were of vacations spent around the world with family. At home in Maryland, he pursued his passion for U.S. and world history, art, and his beautiful gardens. He enjoyed sharing a meal with family and friends. He relished getting a hot towel shave, whether on the streets of Turkey or at home. He was devoted to his faithful companion, Suzie, a chihuahua.

Services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Paws of War, 127 Smithtown Blvd., Nesconset, NY 11767.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Dec. 7 to Dec. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sol Levinson & Bros
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved