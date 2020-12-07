Bernard Bennett, of Columbia, MD, passed away on Saturday, December 5th, 2020 at the age of 88. He is survived by his daughters Amy Bennett (Martin Gould) and Laurie Bennett. He was predeceased by his wives Toby Bennett (née Mintzer) and Arleen Bennett (née Skaist), and by his parents Bessie and Frank Bennett.Bernie acquired a love of travel while doing a tour of duty in Korea. After returning home, he earned a degree in civil engineering that took him to jobs around the globe, including to Vietnam, Iran, and Nigeria, where he lived with his family and developed a lifelong love of African folk art. Many of his favorite memories were of vacations spent around the world with family. At home in Maryland, he pursued his passion for U.S. and world history, art, and his beautiful gardens. He enjoyed sharing a meal with family and friends. He relished getting a hot towel shave, whether on the streets of Turkey or at home. He was devoted to his faithful companion, Suzie, a chihuahua.Services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Paws of War, 127 Smithtown Blvd., Nesconset, NY 11767.