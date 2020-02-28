Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
Service
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
2:00 PM
Shiva
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
7:30 PM
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
9703 Mossy Bark Lane
Laurel, MD
View Map
Interment
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
Hebrew Young Mens Cemetery
5800 Windsor Mill Road
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
7:00 PM
9703 Mossy Bark Lane
Laurel, MD
View Map
Shiva
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
7:30 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernard Brager
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernard Brager

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bernard Brager Notice
Bernard Brager passed away on February 27, 2020, at the age of 84. "Bernie the Attorney" - as he was known by his family - practiced law for almost 60 years. He grew up in Northwest Baltimore but lived downtown most of his life. Bernie loved to talk about sports, politics, and spectacular court cases; but his true hobby was his work, and the things he was most proud of were his career and his law practice. Bernie will be remembered by his family for his unquestioning commitment to them.

Bernie was the beloved uncle of Robert and Mandy Pet; and great-uncle of Jesse (Maddy) Pet and Dustin Pet. He was predeceased by his parents, Sarah and Morton Brager; and sister, Ferne Litfin.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Sunday, March 1, at 2 pm. Interment Hebrew Young Mens Cemetery - 5800 Windsor Mill Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the Jewish . In mourning at 9703 Mossy Bark Lane, Laurel, MD 20723, on Sunday immediately following interment, then on Monday beginning at 7pm. Shiva services will be held both nights at 7:30pm.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bernard's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -