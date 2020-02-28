|
Bernard Brager passed away on February 27, 2020, at the age of 84. "Bernie the Attorney" - as he was known by his family - practiced law for almost 60 years. He grew up in Northwest Baltimore but lived downtown most of his life. Bernie loved to talk about sports, politics, and spectacular court cases; but his true hobby was his work, and the things he was most proud of were his career and his law practice. Bernie will be remembered by his family for his unquestioning commitment to them.
Bernie was the beloved uncle of Robert and Mandy Pet; and great-uncle of Jesse (Maddy) Pet and Dustin Pet. He was predeceased by his parents, Sarah and Morton Brager; and sister, Ferne Litfin.
Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Sunday, March 1, at 2 pm. Interment Hebrew Young Mens Cemetery - 5800 Windsor Mill Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the Jewish . In mourning at 9703 Mossy Bark Lane, Laurel, MD 20723, on Sunday immediately following interment, then on Monday beginning at 7pm. Shiva services will be held both nights at 7:30pm.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020