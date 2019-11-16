Home

Bernard Earl Toback Notice
Bernard "Buddy" Earl Toback, of Baltimore, Md, passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at the age of 89. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Harriet Toback (nee Hankin), children, Jacqueline Polashuk (Stuart Freed), Suzanne (Jerome) Kiewe, Scott (Diane) Toback, grandchildren, Jeffrey (Elana) Polashuk, Matthew Polashuk, Ryan Polashuk, Zephan (Mollye) Blaxberg, Micah Kiewe, Tamar Kiewe and Emily Toback. He is predeceased by his siblings Rose Bloom, Mildred Levin, Shirley Levin, Annette Burgan and Emily Rauch, and his parents, Philip and Esther Toback.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Sunday, November 17, at 2 pm. Interment Shaarei Zion Cemetery - Rosedale. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Hadassah of Greater Baltimore, 3723 Old Court Road, #205, Baltimore, MD 21208 or Beth Israel Congregation, 3706 Crondall Lane, Owings Mills, MD 21117. In mourning at 12128 Faulkner Drive, Owings Mills, MD 21117, Sunday, immediately following interment thru 9pm, and Monday 2pm to 8pm, with services at 7pm.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 16, 2019
