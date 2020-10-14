1/1
Bernard F. McCrory
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bernard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bernard Francis McCrory

September 28,1938 - October 10, 2020

On October 10, 2020 Bernard Francis McCrory, 82, of Bonita Springs, Florida, a retired business executive, died after a brief battle with Glioblastoma.

Born in Pittsburgh, PA to Bernard J and Matilda McCrory , he was a graduate of Bethel Park High School and Duquesne University. His life took him to Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, DC and he settled in Lutherville, MD before retiring to Florida.

Mr. McCrory began his career with Polaroid Corp in Boston, Massachusetts.He then went on to achieve two decades of success with IBM Corporation. After departing IBM, Mr. McCrory went on to found Energy Management Corp (EMC). After a successful merger of Energy Management Corporation with General Management Corporation, he joined as a Senior Vice President. He later went on to found Learning for Children, LLC, a software company that helped identify Autism Spectrum Disorder and Dyslexia early in children. He then sold Learning for Children, LLC to Sylvan Learning. He then joined Sylvan Learning as a Senior Vice President.

He retired in 2016 after spending several years as a Technology Business Consultant.

Mr. McCrory was an avid golfer. He loved football, reading spy novels and a great steak. He loved spending time at the beach and enjoyed his life in Florida. He was a long time member of The Baltimore Country Club.

Mr. McCrory was the devoted father of Brooke Elizabeth McCrory of Ashburn, VA and Alexandra McCrory Wilkes of Towson, MD. He was the loving grandfather of Devon O'Neil Wilkes and Mallory Blake Wilkes of Towson, MD. He was the loving brother of Robert P. McCrory and Kenneth C. McCrory of Pittsburgh, PA and Karen Ann McCrory of Eustis, FL.

A private family service will be held.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
October 13, 2020
While I did not know Mr Mcrory personally, I did have the good fortune to work with his daughter Brooke. Based on having that privilege I know Mr. McCrory was a successful father, businessman, and friend to those that knew him. While his loss will always be felt please take comfort in all of his accomplishments both in business and more importantly as a family man! May he Rest In Peace and you find comfort in your memories and stories. God bless you and comfort you. Miss you Brooke!
Ed Daniels
Ed Daniels
Friend
October 13, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Chris Soong
October 13, 2020
Bernie was a friend, client and golfing buddy. He was a bigger than life character who will be missed. Our condolences to his family who I know he loved so dearly. Rest In Peace my friend.
Scott Wilfong
Friend
October 13, 2020
A great American patriot and thanks for your service in the military as a Navy Pilot
Sgt Michael j Vassallo & Jolynn Carl
Neighbor
October 13, 2020
Ben was a kind, gregarious man. I always enjoyed my conversations with him. My sincere condolences to all his loved ones. Yours, Sarah Nichols.
SARAH NICHOLS
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved