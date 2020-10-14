Bernard Francis McCrory



September 28,1938 - October 10, 2020



On October 10, 2020 Bernard Francis McCrory, 82, of Bonita Springs, Florida, a retired business executive, died after a brief battle with Glioblastoma.



Born in Pittsburgh, PA to Bernard J and Matilda McCrory , he was a graduate of Bethel Park High School and Duquesne University. His life took him to Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, DC and he settled in Lutherville, MD before retiring to Florida.



Mr. McCrory began his career with Polaroid Corp in Boston, Massachusetts.He then went on to achieve two decades of success with IBM Corporation. After departing IBM, Mr. McCrory went on to found Energy Management Corp (EMC). After a successful merger of Energy Management Corporation with General Management Corporation, he joined as a Senior Vice President. He later went on to found Learning for Children, LLC, a software company that helped identify Autism Spectrum Disorder and Dyslexia early in children. He then sold Learning for Children, LLC to Sylvan Learning. He then joined Sylvan Learning as a Senior Vice President.



He retired in 2016 after spending several years as a Technology Business Consultant.



Mr. McCrory was an avid golfer. He loved football, reading spy novels and a great steak. He loved spending time at the beach and enjoyed his life in Florida. He was a long time member of The Baltimore Country Club.



Mr. McCrory was the devoted father of Brooke Elizabeth McCrory of Ashburn, VA and Alexandra McCrory Wilkes of Towson, MD. He was the loving grandfather of Devon O'Neil Wilkes and Mallory Blake Wilkes of Towson, MD. He was the loving brother of Robert P. McCrory and Kenneth C. McCrory of Pittsburgh, PA and Karen Ann McCrory of Eustis, FL.



A private family service will be held.



