|
|
On May 16, 2019, Bernard G. Cohen, cherished husband of Esther Cohen (nee Setren); loving father of Dr. Phillip M. Cohen, Deborah R. Cohen and Dr. Brian M. Cohen; dear father-in-law of Jill Dudley Cohen; devoted brother of Morris (late Ann) Cohen and the late Ethel (late Cecil) Kadin, the late Esther (late Samuel) Berman and the late Jack Cohen; adored grandfather of Bradley Morgan Cohen, Joshua Paul Cohen, Rebecca Mollie Cohen and Gabriella Shaina Cohen; son of the late Benjamin and Sarah Cohen; also survived by a sister-in-law, Sonya (late Teddy) Setren and many loving nieces, nephews and dear friends. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Sunday, May 19, at 11 am. Interment Hebrew Young Mens Cemetery - 5800 Windsor Mill Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Ner Tamid, 6214 Pimlico Road, Baltimore, MD 21209 or the . In mourning at 6650 Chippewa Drive, Baltimore, MD 21209.
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 18 to May 19, 2019