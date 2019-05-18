Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
Service
Sunday, May 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernard Cohen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernard G. Cohen

Notice Condolences Flowers

Bernard G. Cohen Notice
On May 16, 2019, Bernard G. Cohen, cherished husband of Esther Cohen (nee Setren); loving father of Dr. Phillip M. Cohen, Deborah R. Cohen and Dr. Brian M. Cohen; dear father-in-law of Jill Dudley Cohen; devoted brother of Morris (late Ann) Cohen and the late Ethel (late Cecil) Kadin, the late Esther (late Samuel) Berman and the late Jack Cohen; adored grandfather of Bradley Morgan Cohen, Joshua Paul Cohen, Rebecca Mollie Cohen and Gabriella Shaina Cohen; son of the late Benjamin and Sarah Cohen; also survived by a sister-in-law, Sonya (late Teddy) Setren and many loving nieces, nephews and dear friends. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Sunday, May 19, at 11 am. Interment Hebrew Young Mens Cemetery - 5800 Windsor Mill Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Ner Tamid, 6214 Pimlico Road, Baltimore, MD 21209 or the . In mourning at 6650 Chippewa Drive, Baltimore, MD 21209.
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 18 to May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now