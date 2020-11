Bernard Hurwitz, of Sliver Spring, MD, passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at the age of 90. He is survived by his nieces, Ina Oshrine, Sharon Gensler and Nadine Solomon; great nephew, Seth Herman. He was predeceased by a nephew, Larry Levitt; siblings, Jerome Hurwitz, Doris (Elliot) Oshrine, Florence (Ben) Levitt and parents, Yetta and Nathan Hurwitz.Services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the charity of your choice