On January 10, 2020 Bernard J. Byrnes, Jr. M.D. of Oakcrest Retirement Community in Parkville and previously Towson, MD. Dr. Byrnes was the beloved husband of the late Ethel V. Byrnes (nee Schlick), devoted father of Kathleen Foy and her husband Ronald, Sharon Wilson and her husband Barry, Debra Doyle and her husband James, Patricia Dickson and her husband David, and the late Michael P. Byrnes. He is also survived by grandchildren Ryan, Jeffrey, Sean, Carrie, Eric, Adam, and Alexander as well as great-grandchildren Sydney, Natalie, Lilly, Johnny, Bryce, Colin, Nora, and Celia.
A Baltimore City native, Dr. Byrnes went to Loyola College and the University of Maryland Medical School after serving in the Navy on the U.S.S. Massachusetts during World War II. He completed his internship and residency at Bon Secours and began a private practice in Baltimore City in 1955, the same year he began working part time as staff physician at Western Electric Baltimore Works. Dr. Byrnes left private practice in 1970 to work full time as associate Medical Director; he assumed the position of Medical Director in 1974 and continued in that role until his retirement in 1982.
The family will receive friends at Ruck Towson Funeral Home on Saturday, January 18 from 10 to 11am. A service will be held at 11:00am followed by entombment in Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Oak Crest Benevolent Care Fund, 8820 Walther Blvd. Parkville, MD 21234.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 12, 2020