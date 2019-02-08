|
On February 6th, Bernard J. Feehley passed on to his eternal reward. The loving husband of the late Elizabeth "Betty" Feehley. Father to Bernie Jr. and his wife Teresa and Bill and his wife Donna. Grandfather of Will, Kimberly, Katy and Kirk. He is survived by his great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces and friends. Visitation with family will be held on Sunday, 2 to 4pm and 6 to 8pm at Connelly Funeral Home of Dundalk, 7110 Sollers Point Road. A funeral mass to celebrate Bernie's life will be held on Monday at 10 AM at St. Rita's Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery. Please omit all flowers and make contributions to Woods Adult Day Services, 8227 Cloverleaf Drive, #300, Millersville, MD 21108. Online condolences may be made at www.connellyfuneralhomeofdundalk.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 8, 2019