Connelly Funeral Home of Dundalk - Dundalk
7110 Sollers Point Rd.
Dundalk, MD 21222
410-285-2900
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Connelly Funeral Home of Dundalk - Dundalk
7110 Sollers Point Rd.
Dundalk, MD 21222
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Connelly Funeral Home of Dundalk - Dundalk
7110 Sollers Point Rd.
Dundalk, MD 21222
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Rita's Catholic Church
2907 Dunleer Rd
Dundalk, MD
View Map
Bernard J. Feehley

Bernard J. Feehley Notice
On February 6th, Bernard J. Feehley passed on to his eternal reward. The loving husband of the late Elizabeth "Betty" Feehley. Father to Bernie Jr. and his wife Teresa and Bill and his wife Donna. Grandfather of Will, Kimberly, Katy and Kirk. He is survived by his great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces and friends. Visitation with family will be held on Sunday, 2 to 4pm and 6 to 8pm at Connelly Funeral Home of Dundalk, 7110 Sollers Point Road. A funeral mass to celebrate Bernie's life will be held on Monday at 10 AM at St. Rita's Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery. Please omit all flowers and make contributions to Woods Adult Day Services, 8227 Cloverleaf Drive, #300, Millersville, MD 21108. Online condolences may be made at www.connellyfuneralhomeofdundalk.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 8, 2019
