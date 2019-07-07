Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cvach Rosedale Funeral Home
1211 Chesaco Avenue
Rosedale, MD 21237
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Cvach Rosedale Funeral Home
1211 Chesaco Avenue
Rosedale, MD 21237
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Cvach Rosedale Funeral Home
1211 Chesaco Avenue
Rosedale, MD 21237
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Cvach Rosedale Funeral Home
1211 Chesaco Avenue
Rosedale, MD 21237
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Cvach Rosedale Funeral Home
1211 Chesaco Avenue
Rosedale, MD 21237
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Clement Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernard Schuler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernard J. Schuler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bernard J. Schuler Notice
On July 4, 2019 Bernard John Schuler beloved husband of Lois Elizabeth Schuler (nee: Bauersfeld). Devoted father of Bernard C. Schuler and his wife Wanda; William J. Schuler and his wife Linda; Bruce J. Schuler, Brian F. Schuler and his wife Laura; and Lisa M. Miller and her husband Michael. Dear brother of Mary McDeshen. Dear grandfather of Bernard, Benjamin, Jamie,

Danielle, Nicholas, Joshua, Crystal, Amanda, Lisa,

Megan, Michael, Erin and the late Brandon. Dear great-grandfather of Conner, Grant and Haiden.

Visitation Monday and Tuesday 3-5 & 7-9pm at the CVACH/ROSEDALE FUNERAL HOME 1211 Chesaco Ave. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday 10 am. St. Clement Church. Interment Bel Air Memorial Gardens
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now