On July 4, 2019 Bernard John Schuler beloved husband of Lois Elizabeth Schuler (nee: Bauersfeld). Devoted father of Bernard C. Schuler and his wife Wanda; William J. Schuler and his wife Linda; Bruce J. Schuler, Brian F. Schuler and his wife Laura; and Lisa M. Miller and her husband Michael. Dear brother of Mary McDeshen. Dear grandfather of Bernard, Benjamin, Jamie,
Danielle, Nicholas, Joshua, Crystal, Amanda, Lisa,
Megan, Michael, Erin and the late Brandon. Dear great-grandfather of Conner, Grant and Haiden.
Visitation Monday and Tuesday 3-5 & 7-9pm at the CVACH/ROSEDALE FUNERAL HOME 1211 Chesaco Ave. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday 10 am. St. Clement Church. Interment Bel Air Memorial Gardens
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 7, 2019