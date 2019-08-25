Home

Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center - Timonium
2325 York Road
Timonium, MD 21093
(410) 252-8720
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
2:00 PM
Bernard J. Wenker Jr. Notice
On Monday, August 19, 2019 Bernard "Bern" John Wenker, Jr. of Baldwin, age 70. Beloved husband of Velvet Abato-Wenker; devoted father of Shannon Elizabeth Heartwood and her husband Matthew, Emily Harper Scott and her husband Drew Wiechert; loving son of the late Bernard John Wenker, Sr. and Margaret Marie (nee Schmitt) Wenker; dear brother of Richard Francis and his wife Anna, Margaret Butler and her husband Robert and the late Robert Wenker; cherished uncle of David Francis, Lori Ann Kehler, Matthew and Kristen Butler.

The family will receive friends at Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center, P.A., 2325 York Rd., Timonium, MD 21093 on Saturday, August 31, 2019 from 1-2 PM with a memorial service beginning at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, please remember Bern with memorial contributions to the National Park Foundation. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 25, 2019
