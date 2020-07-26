Bernard John Bernadzikowski (Bernie Barnes) passed away July 15,2020 at the age of 94 in Pasadena, Maryland. Bernard was the son of Joseph and Lillian Bernadzikowski born on August 17, 1925. At a young age, he helped out at his parent's grocery store. He attended University of Maryland and received his degree from Loyola College in Baltimore. Bernie was a World War II Veteran and served in the Army Air Corp in Europe. He was a member of the Board of the Citizen's Alliance Savings and Loan of Baltimore for many years. Later, Bernie was a lifelong salesman for concrete products and machinery. He loved to travel the world, boating and flying planes. Bernard was a devoted parishioner of St. John The Evangelist Church for sixty- three years. He volunteered for Meals on Wheels for many years. Bernard was preceded in death by his loving wife married for sixty-nine years to Mary Gertrude, by his brothers, Norbert Bernadzikowski and Joseph Korzeniowski. He is survived by his sister, Adele Pittman and eight children: Barbara Allen, Regina Kronmiller, Stephanie Scher, Trudy Steffey, John Barnes, Jennifer Bernadzikowski, Robin Craycraft and Christopher Barnes. Bernard was blessed with nine grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Memorial Service will be held at St. John The Evangelist Church in Severna on Friday, August 17, at 11:00 AM. Internment to follow at Maryland Veterans Cemetery in Crownsville, Md at 1:45. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in his memory to St. Jude's Children Hospital.



