Bernard Koman, of Hunt Valley, MD, passed away on January 25, 2020 at the age of 92. He is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Debra S. Koman (nee Leaderman), children, Stuart L. Koman and Jeffrey P. Koman, grandchildren, Jason (Candace) Koman and Ashley Koman, and one great-grandchild, Jack Charles Koman. Mr. Koman was predeceased by a son, Bruce S. Koman, siblings, Shirley Rhode and Benjamin Koman, granddaughter, Kyra Grace Koman, and his parents, Dora and Israel Koman.
Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Tuesday, January 28, at 12 pm. Interment Shaarei Tfiloh Cemetery - 5800 Windsor Mill Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Ner Tamid, 6214 Pimlico Road, Baltimore, MD 21209 or the Chimes Foundation, 4815 Seton Drive, Baltimore, MD 21215. In mourning at 1 Westcroft Court, Hunt Valley, MD 21030.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 27, 2020