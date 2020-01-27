Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
Service
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
12:00 PM
Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernard Koman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernard Koman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bernard Koman Notice
Bernard Koman, of Hunt Valley, MD, passed away on January 25, 2020 at the age of 92. He is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Debra S. Koman (nee Leaderman), children, Stuart L. Koman and Jeffrey P. Koman, grandchildren, Jason (Candace) Koman and Ashley Koman, and one great-grandchild, Jack Charles Koman. Mr. Koman was predeceased by a son, Bruce S. Koman, siblings, Shirley Rhode and Benjamin Koman, granddaughter, Kyra Grace Koman, and his parents, Dora and Israel Koman.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Tuesday, January 28, at 12 pm. Interment Shaarei Tfiloh Cemetery - 5800 Windsor Mill Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Ner Tamid, 6214 Pimlico Road, Baltimore, MD 21209 or the Chimes Foundation, 4815 Seton Drive, Baltimore, MD 21215. In mourning at 1 Westcroft Court, Hunt Valley, MD 21030.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bernard's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -