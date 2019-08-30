|
Bernard ("Bernie") Lindell Bodt, age 71, of Helena, Montana, died on August 4, 2019 with brothers, Barry and Bart, and close friends by his side.
Bernie, as he was known, was born on June 30, 1948 in Havre de Grace, Maryland to the late Milfred A Bodt and Yvonne Clarice (Atkinson) Bodt. A graduate of Havre de Grace High School, Bernie served on active duty in the U.S. Navy 1968 – 1970 on the USS Albany, CG-10, on which he started and conducted the ship's band. Bernie was self-taught and played every brass instrument. He later obtained an Associates Degree from the Helena College of Technology.
Bernie moved to Montana in 1974 where he worked as a brick mason, state clerk, computer technician and state auditor. He loved the outdoor life that Montana afforded, especially hunting and fishing, and relished in teaching others. Many enjoyed his venison and fish. Bernie was committed to wildlife and resource ethics and management.
Active in A.A., Bernie mentored many others in the sobriety he enjoyed for nearly 35 years.
He was a member of Havre de Grace (MD) United Methodist Church and was an organ donor whose donation gave the gift of sight to others.
Bernie is survived by his brothers and nephews and nieces: Rev. Dr. Brian R. Bodt and wife Carol Galloway of Connecticut and his sons, Daniel (Melisa) Bodt and Adam (Katie) Schofield-Bodt; Dr. Barry A. Bodt and wife Pamela Bodt of Maryland and their children, Kyle (Aubrey) Bodt and Skylar Bodt; and Barton E. Bodt and wife Mary F. Towers of Maryland and his children, Matthew (Alayna) Bodt, Andrew (Rachel) Bodt and Erica Bodt. Bernie is also survived by two great-nieces, Teagan Bodt and Eva Bodt.
A celebration of life and barbeque will be held on Friday, September 6, 3 p.m. at the Spring Meadow State Park Pavilion in Helena. All who knew Bernie are welcome to attend.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 30, 2019